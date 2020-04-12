    For Quick Alerts
      CONFIRMED: Saaho Director Sujeeth To Helm Chiranjeevi Starring Lucifer Remake!

      Chiranjeevi, the megastar of the Telugu film industry is busy with some promising projects in his kitty. As reported earlier, Chiranjeevi is all set to essay the lead role in the Telugu remake of the 2019-released Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer. According to the latest updates, Lucifer Telugu remake has now got its director.

      The sources close to the project suggest that Saaho director Sujeeth has been roped in to helm the prestigious project. If the reports are to be believed, Sujeeth and his team have already kickstarted the pre-production works of the project. Chiranjeevi will reprise the central character played by the Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in the original, in the Telugu remake.

      If things follow at the same rate, Lucifer remake will start rolling immediately after the megastar completes the shooting for his highly anticipated upcoming project Acharya. It is yet to be revealed whether the team is planning to give a new title to the Lucifer remake, which is produced by Ram Charan under his home banner Konidela Productions.

      Initially, popular filmmaker Sukumar was approached by the production banner to helm the Lucifer remake. But the filmmaker reportedly turned down the offer suggesting that he is not interested in directing remake films, as there is not creative liberty. However, there is no bad blood between Sukumar and Konidela Productions, as such.

      Lucifer, which marked the directorial debut of the popular actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, featured Mohanlal as the central character Stephen Nedumpilly aka Khureshi Ab'Ram. The movie, which earned highly positive reviews from both the audiences and critics, had emerged as the all-time highest-grossing film of the Malayalam industry to date.

