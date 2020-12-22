Sai Dharam Tej To Get Married Soon?

Sai Dharam Tej, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Solo Brathuke So Better, recently talked about his marriage plans. During a media interaction, the actor revealed that his family is pressurizing him to get married after his cousin Niharika Konidela's marriage. For the unversed, actor Naga Babu's actress-daughter Niharika tied the knot with Chaitanya Jonnalagadda on December 9, 2020, in Udaipur.

While speaking about family pressure, Sai Dharam Tej said, "I am Single. Currently, I am following the slogan Solo Brathuke So Better, but my family is planning a wedding for me. After the wedding of Niharika, now my family is pressuring me for my marriage." After this statement, it looks like the actor will be tying the knot very soon. However, the official announcement about the same is yet to be made by the family.

Let us tell you, in earlier interviews, Tej had revealed that he has postponed his marriage plans for another 1 to 2 years. But, the Patel On Sale actor's fans can't wait for his marriage.

Also Read : SDT15: Sai Dharam Tej To Work With Sukumar In Mystical Thriller!

Talking about his upcoming film Solo Brathuke So Better, it also stars Nabha Natesh as the female lead. Directed by debutant Subbu, the Sai Dharam Tej-starrer is produced by BVSN Prasad under Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra banner. Notably, the film is all set to release in theatres on December 25, 2020 (Christmas).

Also Read : Varun Tej And Sai Dharam Tej Gain Weight: Directors Are Worried!