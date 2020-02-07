Sai Pallavi Enters Forbes India’s ‘30 Under 30’ Annual List

South beauty Sai Pallavi has achieved yet another mark in her career. Recently, the Forbes India unveiled its seventh annual list of '30 Under 30' in which the 'Fidaa' actress made her grand entry.

Notably, this annual list celebrates accomplishments of young achievers under the age of 30 in the fields of technology, health care, finance, science, design, fashion, media, sports, entertainment, and so on. The 27-year-old Sai Pallavi is the first South actress who made her entry into '30 Under 30' list.

Sai Pallavi is known for her natural performance in films. The actress has found her name in the top 30 list out of the 255 contenders. Apart from Sai, YouTuber Bhuvan Bam too joined the actress in the list.

Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi became overnight queen after the release of her debut Malayalam film, Premam (2015). In Tollywood, she made her debut opposite Varun Tej in Sekhar Kammula's directorial venture, Fidaa (2017).

On the work front, Sai Pallavi will be seen romancing with Naga Chaitanya in Sekhar Kammula's directorial venture Love Story. Moreover, the actress is also a part of Rana Daggubati starrer Virata Parvam. Reports are also doing rounds that Sai and Nani may reunite after Middle Class Abbayi aka MCA (2017).