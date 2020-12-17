Sai Pallavi On Mahesh Babu’s Flawless Skin: I Think He Looks Spotless

Actress Sai Pallavi is known for her outspoken nature in the south film industry. A few days ago, she talked about gender disparity in Tollywood and said that it exists in every field, but things are changing slowly. Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the Fidaa actress shared what she loves about Telugu Superstar Mahesh Babu.

During the rapid-fire session, when Sai Pallavi was asked to describe each celebrity, the actress revealed that she often goes mad seeing Mahesh Babu's flawless skin. While expressing her thoughts about the Sarileru Neekevvaru actor's handsome looks, Sai said, "He looks so freaking handsome. He has flawless skin. Sometimes when I see his pictures, I wonder it's impossible for a person to look that perfect. His skin just shines. Half the time, I zoom-in (pictures) I see and oh! Ok! I think he looks spotless."

In the same interaction, the actress also regretted not having shared screen space with the late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan. Sai Pallavi said, "I feel very much connected to him. I have always connected to his films." When asked about the useful things that lockdown has taught her, the actress replied, "I have a lot of things to change in me. I am not as good as what I think I am. Character-wise, I need to change myself in a lot of ways."

Also Read : Mahesh Babu Becomes Most Tweeted About South Indian Actor In 2020; Check Out The Top 10!

On the professional front, a few weeks ago, Sai Pallavi wrapped up shooting of her next film Love Story opposite Naga Chaitanya, directed by Sekhar Kammula. She is also a part of Rana Daggubati-starrer Viraata Parvam. Her upcoming Tamil Netflix film Paava Kadhaigal is all set to release on December 18, 2020.

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu will next be seen in Parasuram's directorial venture Sarkaru Vaari Paata, opposite Keerthy Suresh. The actor has already started shooting for the film in Hyderabad.

Also Read : Viraata Parvam: Rana Daggubati Wants To Mention Sai Pallavi's Name On Title Cards Before His; Find Out Why