Sai Pallavi Rejects Chiranjeevi’s Offer To Play A Major Role In Acharya?

Sai Pallavi has been ruling the south film industry ever since her tremendous entry in films through Malayalam movie Premam. Her character Malar was one of the factors why the movie clicked among non-Malayalee audiences. The actress, who is currently busy with her upcoming project Virata Parvam with Rana Daggubati, has been getting big offers amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

If the latest reports have anything to do with reality, the actress was offered a major role in Chiranjeevi's Acharya. It is said that the makers had approached the south diva to essay the role of a Naxalite in the project. Recent grapevine suggests that the actress rejected the offer, citing that the role is similar to her character in Virata Parvam. However, neither the actress nor the makers have confirmed about approaching her for the pivotal role.

Talking more about Virata Parvam, the first look poster of Sai Pallavi from the film was released on the occasion of her birthday. The intriguing first look indeed received high appreciation from the netizens and the critic. The movie helmed by Venu Udugula is bankrolled by Suresh Productions and Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas. Nandita Das, Priyamani, Zareen Wahab and Easwari Rao will appear in pivotal roles in the movie.

On the other hand, Acharya is helmed by Koratala Siva and has been bankrolled by Konidela Productions and Matinee Entertainments. So far, 40 percent of the film's shoot has been completed and it might be released on January 8, 2021. The movie which marks the 152nd venture of Chiranjeevi, will have him romancing south diva Kajal Aggarwal. Sonu Sood has also been roped in to essay a pivotal role in the action-thriller.

