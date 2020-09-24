Saiee Manjrekar Joins The Cast Of Adivi Sesh’s Major; Actress Says ‘I Can’t Wait To Start Shooting’

The makers of Adivi Sesh starring bilingual film Major, recently cast Saiee M Manjrekar to play an important role in Sashi Kiran Tikka's directorial venture. For the unversed, Saiee made her acting debut with Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg 3. Hence, it is indeed a big opportunity for the newcomer to be a part of such a big project.

Interestingly, Saiee Manjrekar is very much excited to join the shooting of Major. While sharing her excitement, director Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter said, "For me, what matters is the script and the impact the character has in the overall narrative. Once you deep dive in the dissection of the character, there are so many beautiful emotions that as an actress I can explore. This is what I saw in the script of Major which is why when it was offered to me, I instantly said a 'yes' to it. I am open to working even down South and this one is a bilingual shot simultaneously in two languages. I can't wait to start shooting for the film."

The actress will start shooting from next month in Hyderabad. The makers have already shot 50 per cent of the film. Speaking about Saiee Manjrekar's casting, director Sashi Kiran Tikka said, "Casting right is the base for good direction. When we watched her work, we felt that Saiee Manjrekar fit the bill perfectly."

Talking about Major, the film will be shot in Hindi and Telugu simultaneously. Produced by Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies in association with Sony Pictures Films India, Major also stars Sobhita Dhulipala as the female lead. The film is based on the life of NSG Commando and the 2008's 26/11 Mumbai Attacks Martyr, Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The makers are planning to release Major in summer 2021.

