Salaar: Prabhas To Star In KGF Director Prashanth Neel’s Next

The production house Hombale Films, which is known for producing KGF franchise, announced their next pan-India film Salaar, starring Prabhas in the lead role. The film will be directed by KGF director Prashanth Neel, and it's scheduled to be released on Christmas 2022.

The makers took to their official Twitter handle and wrote, "#Prabhas in #SALAAR THE MOST VIOLENT MEN.. CALLED ONE MAN.. THE MOST VIOLENT!! Revealing our next Indian Film, an Action Saga. @VKiragandur @prashanth_neel."

In the above picture, Prabhas can be seen holding a rifle and giving a deadly look. The Salaar poster is indeed making fans excited to witness the action drama in theatres. Notably, the film will showcase Prabhas as 'the most violent man'.

Sharing his thoughts about Salaar, Rebel Star Prabhas said, "I've always wanted to work with Hombale Films and having Prashanth Neel as the director for our film, I don't think there can be a better and more exciting opportunity for me as an actor. This is a very exciting film and my character is extremely violent, so this is something I haven't really done before. It's a Pan-Indian film and I can't wait to be on the sets already."

On the other hand, Prashanth Neel said, "I'm extremely thrilled to join hands with Mr. Vijay Kiragandur and our very talented Prabhas. We were in talks for quite sometime about the project and now when it's finally happening, we are all geared up to present one of a kind actioner to our audiences. They are definitely going to see Prabhas in a never seen before avatar, which am confident cinema fans will love. Hombale Films have always backed solid stories and given blockbusters like KGF and Raajakumara, hence this is going to be bigger than anyone has ever seen. I'm really honoured to be directing the film."

Salaar will reportedly be releasing in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. The makers have not yet revealed much about the film, but it looks like they are going to make the biggest action saga of Prabhas' career.

Director Prashanth Neel is currently busy shooting for Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2. After the release of KGF 2, he will soon start working on Salaar. Talking about Prabhas, this the fourth pan-India film announced by the Baahubali actor in 2020. For the unversed, he will be seen in Radhe Shyam, Adipurush and Nag Ashwin's untitled sci-fi film.

