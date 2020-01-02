Samajavaragamana Continues To Win The Love Of Audiences; Overtakes Daang Daang Song!

Among the many songs that released in 2019, Samajavaragamana from the movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has etched a special place in the hearts of the audiences. The melodious song turned out to be a humungous success straight away and most recently, the makers of the film had unveiled the promo video of this song, which has also turned out to be a huge hit. The video song is setting some major records and has now turned out to be the promo video song with the maximum number of likes in 24 hours.

According to reports that have come out, Samajavaragamana's promo video received around 209K likes within the first 24 hours. It has raced to the top spot straight away by overtaking Daang Daang's promo video song, which garnered around 182K likes in the first 24 hours. The promo of the song from Sarileru Neekevvaru had hit the online circuits a couple of days ago.

Meanwhile, the promo video of the song Ramuloo Ramulaa from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is at the third spot in the most-liked list. This particular song had fetched around 164K likes in the first 24 hours.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's songs have been set to tune by S Thaman and they have already made a huge impact among the audiences. All the songs have emerged as huge hits and Samajavaragamana is considered to be the best among the lot.

Samajavaragamana has been sung by Sid Sriram and the popular singer has given yet another major hit. Seetharama Sastry has penned the lyrics. Reportedly, the promo video is all set to touch the 5 million views mark on YouTube. The video song is still trending in the online world.

Meanwhile, the film is all set to hit theatres during the Sankranthi season. According to reports, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo will be making a grand release on January 12, 2020.