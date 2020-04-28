Samantha Akkineni Gets Special Surprise From Hubby Naga Chaitanya On Her Birthday; Check Out

Samantha Akkineni’s Birthday Cake Made By Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya has again proved that he is one of the most loving husbands in Tollywood. The dotting husband baked a special birthday cake for Samantha Akkineni at home. Interestingly, Chaitanya is not so experienced in cooking but still, he looked up the recipe online and baked a chocolate cake.

The Moments Of Celebration

Birthday girl Samantha Akkineni shared some adorable pictures and videos of the celebration on her Instagram handle. In the pictures, one can see how Naga Chaitanya took over kitchen duties and their adorable pet dog Hash looking at what's happening in the kitchen.

When Samantha Cooked Delicious Food For Naga Chaitanya

Ever since the lockdown began, Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are not missing any chance to spend quality time together. Earlier, Sam had cooked delicious food for Chay and fans can't stop gushing over the actress' love for her hubby.

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya’s Next

According to a report published in 123telugu.com, Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are expected to be seen together in Nandini Reddy's next venture. The Oh Baby director's next will have Naga Chaitanya in an important role and it was Samantha who convinced him to be a part of the project. Reddy's film is going to be an emotional roller-coaster drama. The official announcement about the same is yet to be made.

Samantha Akkineni’s Upcoming Work

Samantha Akkineni will next be seen in Vignesh Shivan's directorial venture, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. Samantha is also making her digital debut with the Hindi web series, The Family Man 2, starring Manoj Bajpayee.