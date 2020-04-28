    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Samantha Akkineni Gets Special Surprise From Hubby Naga Chaitanya On Her Birthday; Check Out

      By
      |

      Actress Samantha Akkineni turned 33 today, and the Jaanu star is celebrating this special day with her husband Naga Chaitanya at home. Though it's a lockdown, her dear hubby didn't miss any chance to surprise his wife on her birthday.

      Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya

      Let's see what Chay has done for Sam:

      Samantha Akkineni’s Birthday Cake Made By Naga Chaitanya

      Samantha Akkineni’s Birthday Cake Made By Naga Chaitanya

      Naga Chaitanya has again proved that he is one of the most loving husbands in Tollywood. The dotting husband baked a special birthday cake for Samantha Akkineni at home. Interestingly, Chaitanya is not so experienced in cooking but still, he looked up the recipe online and baked a chocolate cake.

      The Moments Of Celebration

      The Moments Of Celebration

      Birthday girl Samantha Akkineni shared some adorable pictures and videos of the celebration on her Instagram handle. In the pictures, one can see how Naga Chaitanya took over kitchen duties and their adorable pet dog Hash looking at what's happening in the kitchen.

      When Samantha Cooked Delicious Food For Naga Chaitanya

      When Samantha Cooked Delicious Food For Naga Chaitanya

      Ever since the lockdown began, Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are not missing any chance to spend quality time together. Earlier, Sam had cooked delicious food for Chay and fans can't stop gushing over the actress' love for her hubby.

      Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya’s Next

      Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya’s Next

      According to a report published in 123telugu.com, Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are expected to be seen together in Nandini Reddy's next venture. The Oh Baby director's next will have Naga Chaitanya in an important role and it was Samantha who convinced him to be a part of the project. Reddy's film is going to be an emotional roller-coaster drama. The official announcement about the same is yet to be made.

      Samantha Akkineni’s Upcoming Work

      Samantha Akkineni’s Upcoming Work

      Samantha Akkineni will next be seen in Vignesh Shivan's directorial venture, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. Samantha is also making her digital debut with the Hindi web series, The Family Man 2, starring Manoj Bajpayee.

      Story first published: Tuesday, April 28, 2020, 12:47 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 28, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X