Samantha Akkineni Goes Missing Amid Coronavirus Lockdown & The Reason Will Surprise You

Samantha Akkineni is considered as one of the finest and most popular actresses in Indian cinema. She has delivered many hits in her career and all thanks to her beautiful looks and amazing acting talent. Apart from that, Samantha has always been keeping her fans updated with daily posts that she usually shares on social media. However, for many days, Sam has not posted anything on her social media handles.

Samantha Akkineni has not posted anything on her Instagram handle for two weeks. Her last post was on March 28, hence, fans are wondering where is she and what is she doing during this lockdown. But don't worry folks as Samantha has not gone anywhere but spending time with her family.

A close source close to Samantha Akkineni told a leading tabloid of Hyderabad, "She feels that this is the time she can spend time with her husband Naga Chaitanya, so she has made it a completely private time, and is avoiding posts."

A two weeks ago, Samantha Akkineni had shared a picture of her dog Hash playing with her husband-actor Naga Chaitanya. In an Instagram story, she had also posted some pictures of delicious food cooked by her during the lockdown. Though she has not spoken about her absence from social media.

On a related note, Samantha Akkineni will next be seen in Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara-starrer Tamil film, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, directed by Vignesh Shivan. She is also a part of Ashwin Saravanan's horror flick. If reports to be believed, she is also playing the titular role in the biopic of Bangalore Nagarathamma. The official confirmation about the same is yet to come.

