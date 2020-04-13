    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Samantha Akkineni Goes Missing Amid Coronavirus Lockdown & The Reason Will Surprise You

      By
      |

      Samantha Akkineni is considered as one of the finest and most popular actresses in Indian cinema. She has delivered many hits in her career and all thanks to her beautiful looks and amazing acting talent. Apart from that, Samantha has always been keeping her fans updated with daily posts that she usually shares on social media. However, for many days, Sam has not posted anything on her social media handles.

      Samantha Akkineni has not posted anything on her Instagram handle for two weeks. Her last post was on March 28, hence, fans are wondering where is she and what is she doing during this lockdown. But don't worry folks as Samantha has not gone anywhere but spending time with her family.

      Samantha Akkineni

      A close source close to Samantha Akkineni told a leading tabloid of Hyderabad, "She feels that this is the time she can spend time with her husband Naga Chaitanya, so she has made it a completely private time, and is avoiding posts."

      A two weeks ago, Samantha Akkineni had shared a picture of her dog Hash playing with her husband-actor Naga Chaitanya. In an Instagram story, she had also posted some pictures of delicious food cooked by her during the lockdown. Though she has not spoken about her absence from social media.

      Also Read : Samantha Akkineni Cooks Delicious Food For Hubby Naga Chaitanya In Quarantine Period Of Coronavirus

      On a related note, Samantha Akkineni will next be seen in Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara-starrer Tamil film, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, directed by Vignesh Shivan. She is also a part of Ashwin Saravanan's horror flick. If reports to be believed, she is also playing the titular role in the biopic of Bangalore Nagarathamma. The official confirmation about the same is yet to come.

      Also Read : Samantha Akkineni On Being Called A Flop Heroine: 'Audience Don't Appreciate Actresses' Hard Work'

      Read more about: samantha akkineni
      Story first published: Monday, April 13, 2020, 12:26 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 13, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X