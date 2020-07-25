Samantha Akkineni Hits 11M Followers On Instagram, Says ‘The Best Journey With The Best People’

South diva Samantha Akkineni is undoubtedly one of the favourites of the netizens. Don't believe us? Well, we have a proof for the same as the actress recently hit a whopping 11 million followers on Instagram! Sam took to her Instagram account to share the happiness with her fans and thanked fans and followers saying that it was 'the best journey with her best people'.

She wrote, "The best journey with the best people..my forever team (heart) #11millionstrongandgrowing.. Ups, downs, good, bad.. I hope I was there for you as much as you have been there for me." Besides celebrating 11 million followers, she also celebrated being in the film industry for 11 years. Along with the post, the Rangasthalam actress also shared a video which has 11 photos of her characters from her debut film Ye Maaya Chesave (2010) to the most recent one from Jaanu (2020). Well, the video and the post has gone viral on the internet with many sharing it on their respective accounts to mark the achievement of their favourite actress.

Samantha has so far uploaded 905 posts including the recent one and follows 436 accounts as of now. She kicked off her Instagram journey on October 29, 2015, sharing a beautiful picture of her which was captioned, "I know I am super late to this party. But yayyy I am here." The actress garnered the attention of the followers with her pictures depicting her style statements and candid clicks with hubby Naga Chaitanya.

On the work front, Samantha was last seen in 2020 movie Jaanu opposite Sharwanand. The romantic drama directed by C Prem Kumar is the official remake of his Tamil film '96, featuring Trisha and Vijay Sethupathi. She will next be seen in Tamil movie Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal directed by Vignesh Shivan alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The movie's shooting will resume once the COVID-19 lockdown comes to an end.

Samantha Akkineni Likely To Host Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4

Samantha Akkineni's BFF Shilpa Reddy Tests Positive For COVID-19, Reveals Through Social Media