Samantha Akkineni Likely To Host Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4

Looks like the makers of the biggest reality show Bigg Boss Telugu are in a state of turmoil. With recent speculations on Nagarjuna hosting the show, a new piece of rumour has now surfaced the internet, suggesting that Samantha Akkineni will be the anchor for the upcoming season. It is said that the makers of Bigg Boss have approached the charming actress, and are currently waiting for her reply.

Well, if Samantha gives a green signal to the show, she will be the first woman to anchor Bigg Boss in the history of the reality show franchise. However, an official confirmation about the same has not yet been made by the makers or the actress. Well, we will have to wait and watch if she gives a nod to the makers or not.

The Telugu audiences have earlier witnessed hosts like Jr NTR for Season 1, Nani for Season 2, and Nagarjuna for Season 3. The trio's performance was highly appreciated by the audience. Recently, rumours were rife that Nagarjuna has been zeroed in to host the show due to public demand. It is said that the actor has asked for remuneration, which was double the last season. Bigg Boss 3 Telugu was indeed a remarkable one as it became one of the most controversial seasons of all-time. The last season of the show was won by singer Rahul Sipligunj.

Interestingly, grapevine also suggests that Mahesh Babu has been approached by the makers to host the new season.

Coming back to Samantha, the south diva was recently seen in 2020 movie Jaanu, alongside Sharwanand. Directed by C. Prem Kumar, the romantic drama is a remake of his Tamil film '96. She will next be seen in Tamil movie Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal directed by Vignesh Shivan alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The movie's shoot will resume once the lockdown ends.

