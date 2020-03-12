Samantha Akkineni On Being Called A Flop Heroine: ‘Audience Don’t Appreciate Actresses’ Hard Work’

Samantha Akkineni is considered as one of the most popular actresses in the Telugu and Tamil film industry. However, her last release Jaanu, opposite Sharwanand, bombed at the box office. Despite being praised for her performance in Jaanu, many haters called her a flop heroine on social media. The audience even blamed her for the failure of Jaanu which was the Telugu remake of the Tamil film, 96 starring Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan.

Due to these comments, Samantha Akkineni got disappointed and recently reacted in a media interaction. The Majili actress said, "If a star hero' movie flops 3 times, the movie lovers will still go and watch the fourth movie. For them, even their favourite actor walking on the screen is enough. Unfortunately, they blame the heroine for the flop."

The Rangasthalam beauty, Samantha Akkineni, also pointed out that the audience doesn't appreciate actresses' hard work. She said, "How much ever hard heroines work, audiences don't appreciate. But if a star hero, in the movie, is just seen walking, they go gaga over him."

Samantha Akkineni also received support from many celebrities. The actress will next be seen in her first full-fledged horror film which will be helmed by Ashwin Saravanan. Moreover, she is also a part of Vijay Sethupati and Nayanthara starrer Tamil film, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal.

Notably, Samantha is also debuting on the digital platform with the web series The Family Man 2, starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role. Samantha Akkineni will be seen playing the role of a terrorist in it.

