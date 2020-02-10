Samantha Akkineni Opens Up About Her Retirement Rumours, Says She Was Misquoted

Samantha Akkineni is one of the most popular actresses in the Telugu and Tamil industries. The southern star has delivered back-to-back hits and stellar performances in the recent past with Majili, Oh Baby, Super Deluxe and her latest release Jaanu.

However, it was being reported that the actress might be planning to take a break from movies to have a family. A few media reports also claimed that she was also set to take retirement in 2-3 years from her filmi career. However, Samantha has now come forward and clarified that her comments were cited out of context by the media.

Samantha said, "I never meant to say that I will bid a goodbye to the film industry in three years. As an actress, I have been around for more than 10 years. It's a big deal in the film industry, where female actors don't enjoy a long career. I will be very much around in some way or the other in films. In what ways I will be in the film industry is something I myself don't know. You can't plan some things. I might take a break tomorrow. It's not about retirement." (sic)

In the meantime, Samantha is basking in the success of Jaanu which released this past weekend. The movie is an official remake of the 2018’s Tamil blockbuster 96 and features Sharwanand in the lead role. The movie also stars Gouri G Kishan, Varsha Bollamma, Vennela Kishore, Saranya Pradeep and Raghu Babu in pivotal roles.

The U Turn actress is also gearing up for her debut into the digital space with the second season of Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man. The Amazon Prime original will see Samantha playing a negative role.

