Samantha Akkineni Refuses To Team Up With Jaanu Co-star Sharwanand?

Samantha Akkineni's latest release Jaanu was expected to do well at the box office as its the remake of Tamil blockbuster film 96. However, unlike the original movie, the Telugu version co-starring Sharwanand has failed to pack a solid punch at the ticket windows despite garnering positive feedback from the critics.

The lead pair even promoted their romantic-drama aggressively before it arrived in theatres on February 7. But sadly Sam and Sharwanand's chemistry just couldn't impress the audience, resulting in their film being a box office dud. Reportedly, because of this very reason, Samantha has now said no to working with Sharwanand in the upcoming film Maha Samudram.

As per media reports, filmmaker Ajay Bhupathi of RX 100 fame was to helm the project with Samantha and Sharwanand in the lead. The director was ready with the script for the longest time but was having difficulty in signing the actors for his film. Ultimately, Sam and his Jaanu co-star agreed to do the movie.

But now that Jaanu has failed miserably at the box office, we hear Naga Chaitanya's wifey has taken a step back and decided to not team up with Sharwanand again, at least for now. Apparently, Ajay Bhupathi is now hunting for a new female lead and he seems to be quite interested in signing Aditi Rao Hydari.

Will Aditi sign on the dotted line? Or will Bhupathi once again struggle to find the right cast for his film Maha Samudram? Well, only time will tell. For now, we are looking forward to seeing Samantha in the upcoming Tamil film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The talented actress will also be seen in the second season of the hit web show The Family Man.

