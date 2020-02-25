    For Quick Alerts
      Samantha Akkineni Replaces Blockbuster Queen Rashmika Mandanna in NTR 30?

      There were reports doing the rounds in the tinsel town that Kannada beauty Rashmika Mandanna will feature as the leading lady opposite Jr NTR in Trivikram Srinivas' film. However, the latest development has brought a new twist with it.

      According to the latest update, superstar Samantha Akkineni has replaced Rashmika Mandanna in #NTR30. A source told a leading entertainment portal that Samantha will soon be featuring opposite Jr NTR in Trivikram Srinivas' film. However, the official confirmation about the same is awaited.

      Samantha Akkineni and Rashmika Mandanna

      Rashmika Mandanna delivered two back-to-back blockbusters. In 2020, her Sarileru Neekevvaru opposite Mahesh Babu and Bheeshma opposite Nithiin did solid business at the box office. But on the other hand, Samantha Akkineni's last release Jaanu, opposite Sharwanand, bombed at the box office. Hence, the actress was reportedly shown the exit door from RX 100 director Ajay Bhupathi's second venture, Maha Samudram. The report also states that Samantha was replaced by Aditi Rao Hydari.

      Miffed with unnecessarily dragging Samantha's name in the report, Aditi took to Twitter to show her anger . She wrote, "I genuinely feel this is important to say... a hit or flop cannot take away the credibility of an actor. Pl Let's not encourage this kind of thinking. secondly lets give a director/producer the respect to make their announcements in the way that they deem fit. Thank you Smiling face with smiling eyes".

      For those who are unaware, Samantha Akkineni has earlier worked with Trivikram Srinivas in films like Attarintiki Daredi, S/o Satyamurthy and A Aa. The Jaanu actress has already worked with Jr NTR in four films. Apart from these films, Samantha will also be seen in Hindi web series The Family Man 2 starring Manoj Bajpayee.

      Story first published: Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 12:44 [IST]
