Samantha Akkineni Returns To The World Of Social Media With A Couple Of Cute Posts

Samantha Akkineni, who is known for posting a lot of pictures on social media, was away from it for a long time. After seeing no posts on her Instagram handle for so long, Sam fans were curious to know what she is doing in this quarantine period.

And guess what, she is back on social media with a bang. Sharing a couple of pictures on Instagram, 32-year-old Samantha Akkineni captioned the snap, "Back from my long sleep ? .. #stayhome #staysafe #prayingforyou." (sic)

In the photo, she can be seen lying down with her doggy Hash. She admitted that she took a break from social media to spend quality time with family. Apart from that, Samantha also shared another picture with Hash on her Instagram story. In the story, she wrote, "Lazy is our middle name... have realised that vegetating on the couch is my true calling.. #noothertalents #hardtruth." (sic)

On the occasion of World Earth Day, Samantha Akkineni shared an animated picture of earth and wrote, "Environment is the third teacher at Ekam. Ekam celebrates this Earth Day with care and intent. Earth Day is celebrated across the world to raise awareness of climate change. You can participate in celebrating Earth Day by collecting items such as paper, cans, and plastic to be recycled or re-used."

For those who are unversed, Samantha Akkineni had posted her last post on March 28. But after that, the Jaanu actress vanished from social media. Before vanishing, she had posted pictures of delicious food on her Insta story and everyone thought that Samantha is a very good cook, cooking for the entire Akkineni family. But a few days ago, her mother-in-law, Amala Akkineni revealed that Samantha doesn't cook for family, it is Nagarjuna who cooks.

On a related note, Samantha Akkineni will next be seen in Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara-starrer Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal.

