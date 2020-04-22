    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Samantha Akkineni Returns To The World Of Social Media With A Couple Of Cute Posts

      By
      |

      Samantha Akkineni, who is known for posting a lot of pictures on social media, was away from it for a long time. After seeing no posts on her Instagram handle for so long, Sam fans were curious to know what she is doing in this quarantine period.

      Samantha Akkineni

      And guess what, she is back on social media with a bang. Sharing a couple of pictures on Instagram, 32-year-old Samantha Akkineni captioned the snap, "Back from my long sleep ? .. #stayhome #staysafe #prayingforyou." (sic)

      View this post on Instagram

      Back from my long sleep 🤓 .. #stayhome #staysafe #prayingforyou

      A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on

      In the photo, she can be seen lying down with her doggy Hash. She admitted that she took a break from social media to spend quality time with family. Apart from that, Samantha also shared another picture with Hash on her Instagram story. In the story, she wrote, "Lazy is our middle name... have realised that vegetating on the couch is my true calling.. #noothertalents #hardtruth." (sic)

      Samantha Akkinenis Instagram story

      On the occasion of World Earth Day, Samantha Akkineni shared an animated picture of earth and wrote, "Environment is the third teacher at Ekam. Ekam celebrates this Earth Day with care and intent. Earth Day is celebrated across the world to raise awareness of climate change. You can participate in celebrating Earth Day by collecting items such as paper, cans, and plastic to be recycled or re-used."

      View this post on Instagram

      @ekamearlylearning @shilpareddy.official @muktakhuranaofficial Environment is the third teacher at Ekam. Ekam celebrates this Earth Day with care and intent. Earth Day is celebrated across the world to raise awareness of climate change. You can participate in celebrating Earth Day by collecting items such as paper, cans, and plastic to be recycled or re-used. #EkamELC #earthday #savemotherearth

      A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on

      For those who are unversed, Samantha Akkineni had posted her last post on March 28. But after that, the Jaanu actress vanished from social media. Before vanishing, she had posted pictures of delicious food on her Insta story and everyone thought that Samantha is a very good cook, cooking for the entire Akkineni family. But a few days ago, her mother-in-law, Amala Akkineni revealed that Samantha doesn't cook for family, it is Nagarjuna who cooks.

      Also Read : Big Revelation: Samantha Akkineni Doesn't Cook For Family, Confirms Mother-In-Law Amala Akkineni

      On a related note, Samantha Akkineni will next be seen in Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara-starrer Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal.

      Also Read : Samantha Akkineni Goes Missing Amid Coronavirus Lockdown & The Reason Will Surprise You

      Read more about: samantha akkineni
      Story first published: Wednesday, April 22, 2020, 15:23 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 22, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X