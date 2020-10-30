Samantha Akkineni Reveals She Had Never Watched An Episode Of Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Before

Samantha Reveals She Had Never Watched An Episode Of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Before

Overwhelmed by the response she received, Samantha Akkineni recently took to her Instagram handle to share her experience hosting Bigg Boss Telugu 4 for the first time. Revealing that she had never watched an episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4, and had to do a ‘marathon' 3 days before the show, the very talented actress thanked her father-in-law Nagarjuna Akkineni, who she calls Mamagaru. She wrote, "An experience to remember ❤️. Never thought I'd be on the Big Boss stage as host! Only because I was given this responsibility by my Mamagaru.. I could find the strength to overcome my fears... the fear that I had no experience hosting, the fear of Telugu.. I had never even watched an episode before 😊.. (ended up doing a marathon 3 days before the show). Thankyou mama for helping me overcome my fears and trusting me with this 😁"

Samantha Responds To The Overwhelming Response For Her Hosting

Talking about the massive response post the show, Samantha Akkineni wrote,"..And I really need to thank all of you for all the love I received after the episode .. I was jumping with joy ❤️ And GK Mohan garu for handholding me through a very demanding Maha episode of #bigbossseason4."

Samantha And Bigg Boss Telugu 4

Let us tell you that Samantha hosted the show when Bigg Boss Telugu 4 had almost completed 50 days of its premiere, which happened on October 6, 2020. Well, that means the talented actress had done a marathon of 50 episodes just three days before the show, which is not an easy task and indeed deserves praise.

Nagarjuna To Host Upcoming Episode?

On a related note, if reports are to be believed, Nagarjuna will join the contestants in the house during the forthcoming weekend episode of the show.