Samantha Akkineni Reveals She Had Never Watched An Episode Of Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Before
Charming actress Samantha Akkineni recently grabbed the attention of the mini-screen audiences with her hosting chops in Bigg Boss Telugu 4.
The diva appeared as a guest host for its Dasara special episode in the absence of the main host Nagarjuna Akkineni, who is currently busy filming his next, Wild Dog in the Himalayas. Well, Sam's chit chat with the contestants including Avinash and sarcastic take on the minute happenings inside the house was highly appreciated by the audience.
Samantha Reveals She Had Never Watched An Episode Of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Before
Overwhelmed by the response she received, Samantha Akkineni recently took to her Instagram handle to share her experience hosting Bigg Boss Telugu 4 for the first time. Revealing that she had never watched an episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4, and had to do a ‘marathon' 3 days before the show, the very talented actress thanked her father-in-law Nagarjuna Akkineni, who she calls Mamagaru. She wrote, "An experience to remember ❤️. Never thought I'd be on the Big Boss stage as host! Only because I was given this responsibility by my Mamagaru.. I could find the strength to overcome my fears... the fear that I had no experience hosting, the fear of Telugu.. I had never even watched an episode before 😊.. (ended up doing a marathon 3 days before the show). Thankyou mama for helping me overcome my fears and trusting me with this 😁"
Samantha Responds To The Overwhelming Response For Her Hosting
Talking about the massive response post the show, Samantha Akkineni wrote,"..And I really need to thank all of you for all the love I received after the episode .. I was jumping with joy ❤️ And GK Mohan garu for handholding me through a very demanding Maha episode of #bigbossseason4."
Samantha And Bigg Boss Telugu 4
Let us tell you that Samantha hosted the show when Bigg Boss Telugu 4 had almost completed 50 days of its premiere, which happened on October 6, 2020. Well, that means the talented actress had done a marathon of 50 episodes just three days before the show, which is not an easy task and indeed deserves praise.
Nagarjuna To Host Upcoming Episode?
On a related note, if reports are to be believed, Nagarjuna will join the contestants in the house during the forthcoming weekend episode of the show.
Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Noel Sean Exits The Show Due To Medical Emergency
Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Abijeet & Harika Get Into Heated Argument Amid BB Day Care Task