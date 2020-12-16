Samantha Akkineni’s Whopping Remuneration For Sam Jam Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Samantha Akkineni's dhamaka entry as a celebrity talk show host indeed received massive appreciation from the audiences. Her Sam Jam exclusively available on Aha is undoubtedly one of the most loved Telugu shows currently.

With the inclusion of A-listers like Vijay Deverakonda, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Rakul Preet Singh, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nag Ashwin and Rana Daggubati, the show has now garnered huge attention of the audiences, thanks to Samantha's light-hearted and quirky conversations. Notably, the show before its premiere was sarcastically called the Telugu version of Koffee with Karan.

With several pictures of the diva being uploaded on her social media handle, fans and followers have been querying about her remuneration for the show. Well, as per the latest report, Samantha has charged Rs 1 crore for eight episodes of the popular talk show. It is said that the remuneration of the talented actress was lesser than her demand, but she decided to go with the offer owing to the big opportunity to explore. However, there is no confirmation regarding Samantha's remuneration and how much she had earlier demanded for Sam Jam.

On a related note, Sam Jam is her second venture in the digital space as she had earlier made her debut with the web series The Family Man also starring Manoj Bajpayee.

Talking about her upcoming projects, Samantha Akkineni is a part of Nandini Reddy's yet-to-be-titled horror film. Interestingly, she has started shooting for Vignesh Shivan's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal opposite Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi and Lady Superstar Nayanthara. Recently, a video of the director welcoming the beautiful actress after months of COVID-19 break went viral on social media. On a related note, Sam was last seen in the Telugu romantic drama Jaanu which also starred Sharwanand in the lead role.

