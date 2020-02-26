Samantha Akkineni To Act In A Horror Thriller For The First Time; Details Inside

Today, Samantha Akkineni completed 10 years in Telugu and Tamil film industry. The actress who has previously impressed fans with her good performance recently announced her next film.

Samantha Akkineni is set to act in a proper horror thriller for the first time in her career and consider it as her first bonafide horror film. The official announcement about Samantha's maiden horror flick, to be directed by Ashwin Saravanan, will be made soon.

Confirming the report on Twitter, Samantha Akkineni replied to one of the journo's tweet and wrote, "It's going to be much more than just a horror film".

Samantha was last seen in Sharwanand starrer Jaanu, which is the official Telugu remake of Tamil hit 96 starring Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan. Although the film bombed at the box office, Samantha's performance was noticed by all.

Samantha made her acting debut in 2010 opposite Naga Chaitanya in the film Ye Maaya Chesave. The actress has given some powerful performances in films like Manam, A Aa, Rangasthalam, Majili, Oh Baby and others.

Apart from Telugu, Samantha Akkineni's work in Tamil film, Super Deluxe was praised by all. The 32-year-old actress is all set to enter the digital world.

Samantha Akkineni will be making her digital debut in Hindi web series The Family Man 2 starring Manoj Bajpayee. She has already shot her portion and fans can't wait to see Samantha on the digital platform.