Sandeep Reddy Vanga Blessed With A Baby Girl; Read Deets

Sandeep Reddy Vanga and his wife have been blessed with a baby girl. This is the second child of the couple. The good news was announced with a press statement shared by Vamsi Shekar which read, "Congratulations and best wishes to director @imvangasandeep on being blessed with a baby girl. Welcome to the little angel." After the announcement, netizens have been pouring in their wishes to the Arjun Reddy director and his family.

The director had grabbed headlines with his 2017 cult film Arjun Reddy with Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey which was tagged to be epitomizing misogyny and normalizing violence in a relationship. The movie was remade in Hindi titled Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead role. Despite mixed reviews, Kabir Singh became one of the highest-grossing movies of 2019.

Talking about his next venture, the director's script has been turned down by Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh while rumors are rife that Prabhas has been roped in for the lead role in the movie. The director is yet to announce the next project which perhaps will be produced by T-series.

Sandeep Reddy started his directorial venture as an assistant director with the 2010 Telugu film, Kedi.