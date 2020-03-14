Sandeep Reddy Vanga Not Interested In Working With Vijay Deverakonda Again?

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial debut Arjun Reddy, which came out in 2017, turned out to be a massive hit and the movie also made Vijay Deverakonda a superstar overnight. Arjun Reddy became so popular that last year Sandeep remade it in Hindi as Kabir Singh and entered Bollywood with a bang.

If Arjun Reddy got everyone talking down South, Kabir Singh did the same and much more in Bollywood. Shahid Kapoor reprised Vijay's role and impressed everyone with his hatke performance. Though the intense love story received a lot of backlash for promoting toxic masculine behaviour, Reddy definitely became a household name across India.

After tasting commercial success with both his outings, reports about Sandeep teaming with Ranbir Kapoor started doing the rounds. The Kapoor lad was supposed to play the lead in Devil which was going to be Sandeep's next project. However, things didn't work out and Alia Bhatt's boyfriend opted out of the movie.

According to a report in cinejosh.com, Sandeep then went to Prabhas and narrated him a story. But since the Baahubali hero has already given his nod to Nag Ashwin's film, the Arjun Reddy director is still on a hunt to sign a big star for his upcoming film. As per the same report, Vijay is quite eager to work with Sandeep and is even ready to cancel all his other projects for him.

However, the 38-year-old filmmaker isn't too interested in working with his Arjun Reddy hero. Yes, you head that right. Apparently, Sandeep Reddy Vanga wants to collaborate with an A-lister actor either from Bollywood or Tollywood. But it seems he'll have to wait a little longer as most big heroes are currently occupied with several projects. But if waiting is not an option, will Sandeep eventually work with Vijay? Let's wait and see!

After Puri Jagannadh, Vijay Deverakonda To Team Up With THIS Director?