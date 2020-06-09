Sanjana Reddy Hospitalised; Kona Venkat Rubbishes Reports Of Director Being In Critical Condition

Sanjana Reddy, who is all set to direct the biopic on the Indian weightlifter Karnam Malleswari, was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad. A source in the hospital told The New Indian Express that after being admitted to the hospital, she was shifted to ICU due to her critical condition. She has reportedly been put on a ventilator.

The source told the daily, "Sanjana Reddy was admitted due to high fever. As her condition turned serious, she is being put on life support and a specialist neuro physician is attending her to diagnose and detect the problem. Her condition, however, remains critical at the moment."

However, the producer of Karnam Malleswari, Kona Venkat rubbished the reports of Sanjana being in critical condition. He said, "She (Sanjana Reddy) was on a liquid diet for the last three days and ended up fainting at her home. There's nothing to worry and everything will be fine. She will be discharged in a day or two."

The producer also confirmed that the biopic will be back on track soon. He said, "She will begin the work shortly and the film will start rolling as planned."

In a recent tweet, Kona Venkat revealed that she is fine and will be discharged soon. He wrote, "Our "Karanam Malleswari" Biopic director @sanjanareddyd is absolutely safe & sound and she would be home in couple of days .. She's being treated for Viral fever.. Please put an end to all the speculations."

Our “Karanam Malleswari” Biopic director @sanjanareddyd is absolutely safe & sound and she would be home in couple of days .. She’s being treated for Viral fever.. Please put an end to all the speculations 🙏 — kona venkat (@konavenkat99) June 9, 2020

On a professional note, Sanjana Reddy made her film debut with Raj Tarun-starrer Raju Gadu (2018).