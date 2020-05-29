Sanjjanaa Galrani On Her Relationship Status: “I Have A Boyfriend, But I May Or May Not Marry Him”

Sanjjanaa Galrani is unquestionably one of the sought after actresses of Tollywood. The south diva, who recently appeared in Tamannaah Bhatia's 2017 film 2 Countries has finally opened up about her relationship status.

As per the reports, Sanjjanaa has revealed that she has a boyfriend, however, she may or may not marry him. The actress also added that her wedding will surely happen soon. She was quoted as saying, "I have a boyfriend in life but I may or may or may not marry him. But I will certainly get married soon." Well, we must say that her statement has indeed puzzled several with a few raising eyebrows for sure.

Sanjjanaa Galrani made her Tollywood debut with Puri Jagannadh's 2008 film Bujjigadu. The actress essayed a supporting role in the Prabhas-starrer, which gained her huge appreciation. The actress, who predominantly features in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada films has appeared in Nenem...Chinna Pillana, Jagan Nirdoshi, Yamaho Yama, and Sardar Gabbar Singh among the other Telugu films.

The south diva was recently seen in the reality TV show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, where she was one of the contestants in the run to marry former Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra.

Talking about her projects, she will next be seen in Tamil movies Boxer and yet-to-be-titled Mani Ram-Ramar film, shooting of which will be resumed soon after the lockdown ends. She will also appear in Malayalam film Badarul Muneer Husunul Jamal, which has been currently delayed. Sanjjanaa Galrani has also ventured into the digital space with the 2020 web series, Shit Happens, which is streaming on aha video streaming platform.

Rakul Preet Singh To Raise The Oomph With An Item Song In Jr NTR-Ram Charan's RRR

#SSMB27: Theme Of Mahesh Babu Starrer Leaked? Read Deets Inside!