Sarileru Neekevvaru 50 Days Worldwide Collection: Mahesh Babu ‘Mind Blocks’ The Box Office

Today, Mahesh Babu-starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru has completed 50 days at the box office. Released on January 11, 2020, the Anil Ravipudi's directorial venture broke many records so far and all thanks to Mahesh Babu for always impressing his fans with his movies.

Also starring Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead, the Mahesh Babu-starrer has been ruling the box office for 50 days. However, the journey to survive in theatres for 50 days was not an easy task for Sarileru Neekevvaru. After all, the film was clashing with yet another Tollywood's big film, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. Released on the occasion of Sankranti, Sarileru Neekevvaru gave a tough competition to Ala Vaikunthapurramloo at the box office.

However, Allu Arjun's film collected Rs 160 crore worldwide at the box office while Sarileru Neekevvaru reportedly earned Rs 146.19 crore worldwide.

Here are the details of Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru's 50 days worldwide collections:

Nizam - 40.88 cr

Ceeded - 16.5 cr

Vizag - 20.38 cr

East - 11.77 cr

West - 7.8 cr

Krishna - 8.9 cr

Guntur - 10.90 cr

Nellore - 4.17 cr

AP/TS Total - 121.48 Cr

ROI - 12.03 Cr

Overseas - 12.86 Cr

Total Worldwide Collection - 146.19 Cr

As per box office figures, Sarileru Neekevvaru has collected Rs 133.51 crore in the domestic market and Rs 12.86 crore in the overseas market. Interestingly, Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru turned out to be the highest-grossing film of his career with the worldwide collection of Rs 146.19 crore.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is still enchanting the audience with its magic as the makers are all set to release Mind Block video song today on the occasion of the film completing 50 days run. The song has been sung by Blaaze and Ranina Reddy and the music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Coming back to the film, the Mahesh Babu-starrer is produced by Dil Raju, Mahesh Babu and Anil Sunkara. It also stars Vijayashanthi, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Murali Sharma and others.