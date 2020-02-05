    For Quick Alerts
      Sarileru Neekevvaru Box Office 25 Days Worldwide Collections: Nearing The 250-Crore Mark!

      Sarileru Neekevvaru, the Sankranti release of superstar Mahesh Babu has already earned the blockbuster status at the box office, and is definitely a winner. The movie, which is directed by Anil Ravipudi has received immense love from the audiences, and has been called as the complete entertainment package.

      However, Sarileru Neekevvaru has slowed down a bit at the box office from the past few days, as it has been tough competition with the other Sankranti release of the year, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. However, the Mahesh Babu starrer is still going strong at the box office and is inching towards the 250-crore mark when it completed the first 25 days of its release.

      Sarileru Neekevvaru Box Office | Sarileru Neekevvaru Box Office Worldwide Collections

      Here is the area-wise gross collection breakdown of Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru. Have a look....

      Nizam - Rs. 40.42 crore

      Ceeded - Rs. 16.99 crore

      Vizag - Rs. 20.89 crore

      East - Rs. 11.80 crore

      West - Rs. 7.70 crore

      Krishna - Rs. 8.90 crore

      Guntur - Rs. 9.80 crore

      Nellore - Rs. 4.70 crore

      The latest reports from the popular trade experts suggest that Sarileru Neekevvaru has made a total share amount of Rs. 118.78 crore together from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. According to the reports, the Mahesh Babu starrer has made a total share of Rs. 12.20 crore from Karnataka and the rest of India. The overseas share, on the other hand, is Rs. 12.90 crore.

      Thus, when the 24 days box office collection has been calculated, Sarileru Neekevvaru has already made a total gross collection of about Rs. 245 crore at the worldwide box office. The worldwide share, on the other hand, is Rs. 143.88 crore. While the massive pre-release business is also considered, the Mahesh Babu starrer has unarguably emerged as a super-successful outing.

