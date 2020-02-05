Sarileru Neekevvaru Box Office 25 Days Worldwide Collections: Nearing The 250-Crore Mark!

Sarileru Neekevvaru, the Sankranti release of superstar Mahesh Babu has already earned the blockbuster status at the box office, and is definitely a winner. The movie, which is directed by Anil Ravipudi has received immense love from the audiences, and has been called as the complete entertainment package.

However, Sarileru Neekevvaru has slowed down a bit at the box office from the past few days, as it's facing tough competition from the other Sankranti release of the year, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. However, the Mahesh Babu starrer is still going strong at the box office and is inching towards the 250-crore mark.

Here is the area-wise gross collection breakdown of Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru. Have a look....

Nizam - Rs. 40.42 crore

Ceeded - Rs. 16.99 crore

Vizag - Rs. 20.89 crore

East - Rs. 11.80 crore

West - Rs. 7.70 crore

Krishna - Rs. 8.90 crore

Guntur - Rs. 9.80 crore

Nellore - Rs. 4.70 crore

The latest reports from the popular trade experts suggest that Sarileru Neekevvaru has made a total share amount of Rs. 118.78 crore together from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. According to the reports, the Mahesh Babu starrer has made a total share of Rs. 12.20 crore from Karnataka and the rest of India. The overseas share, on the other hand, is Rs. 12.90 crore.

Sarileru Neekevvaru has already made a total gross collection of about Rs. 245 crore at the worldwide box office in 24 days. The worldwide share, on the other hand, is Rs. 143.88 crore. While the massive pre-release business is also considered, the Mahesh Babu starrer has unarguably emerged as a super-successful outing.

