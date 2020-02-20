    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sarileru Neekevvaru Box Office Closing Collection: Emerges As One Of The Biggest Telugu Hits

      By
      |

      Sarileru Neekevvaru, directed by Anil Ravipudi stormed the Telugu box office when it released during Sankranti. Despite solid competition from another Telugu blockbuster, Ala Vaikunthapuramloo, Sarileru Neekevvaru maintained its position throughout its run in theatres.

      Sarileru Neekevvaru Box Office Closing Collection

      Starring Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, the film broke many box office records, previously held by the Baahubali franchise. On its opening day itself, its gross collections beat those of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in the domestic box office. Sarileru Neekevvaru has become the biggest hit of Mahesh's career, beating his previous films like Maharshi and Bharat Ane Nenu.

      As the film nears its end of run in theatres, we bring to you the closing box office collections of Sarileru Neekevvaru.

      In its domestic collection, the film has grossed over Rs. 119 crores in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region. A majority of its business has come from Nizamabad where it raked in Rs. 40.55 crores. The next city to give it a great business was Vizag, which saw the film collect Rs. 20.38 crores. It comes as no surprise that Sarileru Neekevvaru became the first film to collect Rs. 100 crore share, apart from the Baahubali franchise.

      In the rest of India, it made Rs. 12.03 crores and globally, the film's total collection exceeded Rs. 12.86 crores.

      Sarileru Neekevvaru's total worldwide collection now stands at Rs. 144.37 crores, and is expected to earn 1 or 2 crores more by the end of its run.

      See the complete closing collection of Sarileru Neekevvaru here -

      Nizam - 40.55 cr

      Ceeded - 16.5 cr

      Vizag - 20.38 cr

      East - 11.33 cr

      West - 7.46 cr

      Krishna - 8.9 cr

      Guntur - 10.19 cr

      Nellore - 4.17 cr

      AP/TS Total - 119.48 Cr

      ROI - 12.03 Cr

      Overseas - 12.86 Cr

      Total Worldwide Collection - 144.37 Cr

      Sarileru Neekevvaru has been co-produced by Dil Raju, Mahesh Babu and Anil Sunkara. Apart from Mahesh and Rashmika, it also stars Vijayashanthi, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Tanikella Bharani, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma and others.

      ALSO READ: Ala Vaikunthapurramloo-Sarileru Neekevvaru B.O Collection Controversy: Producers Guild Take A Stand!

      ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru Entry Scene Is Fan Frenzy At Its Best!

      Story first published: Friday, February 21, 2020, 6:00 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 21, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X