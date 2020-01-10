Sarileru Neekevvaru Worldwide Box Office Collections Day 1: Excellent Opening For Mahesh Babu’s Film

Telugu audiences have been waiting with bated breath for the Mahesh Babu starrer, Sarileru Neekevvaru. The super hyped movie finally hit theatres yesterday, on January 11, 2020, and it looks like it has performed as expected. The Anil Ravipudi directorial has opened to a great start at the box office. Mahesh Babu, in his army major avatar, has sure made an impression on the audiences, which shows in its box office collections. Read more to find out the day 1 worldwide box office earnings of Sarileru Neekevvaru.

According to reports doing the rounds, on day 1, Sarileru Neekevvaru has crossed Rs 35 crore in the AP/TS region alone. Its top collection has been in Telangana's Nizamabad, which witnessed an earning of Rs 10 crore. Other regions such as Guntur, Krishna and Nellore have also had solid collections in the crore figures.

The film's worldwide opening has been fantastic, witnessing a massive collection of Rs 47 crore. In USA alone, it has seen an earning of Rs 6 crore.

It is suggested that the film will continue to do exceedingly well at the box office in the next few days, given the hype surrounding the movie, even before its release. Its promo had generated enormous anticipation among audiences.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is co-produced by Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu. Alongside Mahesh, the film features a star-cast of Rashmika Madanna, Prakash Raj, Sangeetha, Vijayashanthi, and Rajendra Prasad. The action-comedy had received a U/A certificate from the censor board, and has even been granted special shows by the Andhra Pradesh government.