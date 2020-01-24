Sarileru Neekevvaru Box Office (Day 14): The Film Has Performed Incredibly Well The Past Two Weeks

    For Quick Alerts
      Sarileru Neekevvaru, directed by Anil Ravipudi has exceeded everyone's expectations and turned out to be a huge blockbuster. The film soon completes two weeks at the box office, and it has performed phenomenally. Although it has witnessed a slowdown in its collections the past few days, the film continued to maintain a strong hold on its fourteenth day at the box office.

      Read on to know how Sarileru Neekevvaru performed on day 14 in the worldwide box office -

      Sarileru Neekevvaru Box Office Collection (Day 14)

      The film's domestic collection in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region grossed over Rs. 2 crore, whereas its worldwide collection on day 14 was over Rs. 3 crore.

      Sarileru Neekevvaru's total domestic collection has now exceeded Rs. 108 crore (share), becoming the first Telugu film in 2020 to cross the 100 crore mark. Its total worldwide collection of all 14 days is now over Rs. 129 crore.

      Sarileru Neekevvaru stars Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna. The action drama also features Rajendra Prasad, Prakash Raj, Vijayashanthi, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Tanikella Bharani and others. It has been co-produced by Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu.

      Saturday, January 25, 2020
      X