Sarileru Neekevvaru Box Office Report: Film Is Just About To Break-Even, Fantastic Collections

      Anil Ravipudi's directorial, Sarileru Neekevvaru is just about to hit the 100 crore mark. The film has done phenomenal business since its opening day, and is without a doubt, a blockbuster. On day 6 at the worldwide box office, Sarileru Neekevvaru witnessed superb collections.

      Read on to know the worldwide box office details on day 6 of Sarileru Neekevvaru -

      Sarileru Neekevvaru Day 6 Box Office Report

      This Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has been raking in a steady business every day for the past five days. On its sixth day, the film grossed somewhere between Rs 7 crore and Rs 9 crore in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region. Its international collections were somewhere between Rs 8 crore to Rs 10 crore on the sixth day.

      Sarileru Neekevvaru's total domestic collection now stands between Rs 75 crore to Rs 77 crore, whereas its total worldwide collection of all six days stands between Rs 95 crore to Rs 97 crore.

      This is sensational collections for a film that has been running in theatres for under a week. The film's budget was Rs 100 crore, and is expected to break-even very soon.

      Sarileru Neekevvaru also stars Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Sangeetha, Vijayashanthi and others. The film has been produced by Anil Sunkara, Mahesh Babu and Dil Raju.

      Story first published: Friday, January 17, 2020, 6:00 [IST]
