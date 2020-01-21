Sarileru Neekevvaru Day 11 Box Office: This Mahesh Babu Starrer Crosses 100 Crore In Telugu States

Sarileru Neekevvaru has turned out to be a blockbuster as expected. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film is an action drama with Mahesh Babu in the lead, playing an Army Major. The film crossed the 100 crore mark in its worldwide collections within seven days of its release, and has now crossed 100 crore in its domestic collection.

Read further to know how Sarileru Neekevvaru fared at the box office on day 11 -

The film collected over Rs 2 crore in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region on the eleventh day at the box office. Its collections have noticeably slowed down starting from its second week at the box office.

Worldwide, the film collected over Rs 3 crore on day 11.

The total collection of Sarileru Neekevvaru of all eleven days domestically stands over Rs 103 crore (share), whereas its total worldwide collection exceeds Rs 125 crore (share).

Sarileru Neekevvaru has become the first Telugu film after the Baahubali franchise to achieve the 100 crore milestone in the Telugu states.

Rashmika Mandanna is the female lead in this Anil Ravipudi directorial. Apart from Mahesh and Rashmika, the film also features a star cast which includes Prakash Raj, Vijayashanti, Rao Ramesh, Rajendra Prasad, Tanikella Bharani, Murali Sharma and many others. The film has been co-produced by Dil Raju, Mahesh Babu and Anil Sunkara.

