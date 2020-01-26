Sarileru Neekevvaru Day 15 Box Office Collection: Film Witnesses Slow Down In Week 2

Sarileru Neekevvaru directed by Anil Ravipudi has broken many records at the box office. The film became the first Telugu film of 2020 to cross 100 crore. Although the film is still minting decent numbers in the worldwide box office, it has understandably slowed down in the past week, collecting somewhere between Rs 2 crore and Rs 4 crore.

Read on to find out the worldwide collections of Sarileru Neekevvaru on day 15 -

The film's domestic collection in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region was over Rs. 1.5 crore. Its worldwide collection was Rs. 2 crore.

Sarileru Neekevvaru's total domestic collection of all 15 days has now exceeded Rs. 109.5 crore, and its total worldwide collection has exceeded Rs. 130 crore.

The film is an action drama starring Mahesh Babu as an Army Major. Rashmika Mandanna is the female lead in this Anil Ravipudi directorial. The film also stars Rajendra Prasad, Prakash Raj, Vijayashanthi, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Tanikella Bharani and others. It has been backed by Mahesh Babu, Anil Sunkara and Dil Raju.

