      Sarileru Neekevvaru Day 16 Box Office Collections: Film Is Slowly Making Its Way To 150 Crore Mark

      Sarileru Neekevvaru directed by Anil Ravipudi was a much anticipated movie for Telugu audiences this year. Starring Mahesh Babu as an army major and Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, this action drama has won audiences hearts and performed incredibly well in the worldwide box office the past two weeks. However, in the last few days, the film's collections have kind of come to a standstill between Rs. 2 crore and Rs. 4 crore mark, both domestically as well as worldwide.

      Read further to know Sarileru Neekevvaru's day 16 box office collections -

      Sarileru Neekevvaru Day 15 Box Office Collections

      The film grossed over Rs. 1.5 crore in its domestic collections in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region on day 16. Worldwide, it raked in over Rs. 2 crore.

      Sarileru Neekevvaru's total domestic collection of all sixteen days has exceeded Rs. 110 crore (share), whereas it's global collection is over Rs. 130 crore (share).

      The film has been backed by Anil Sunkara, Mahesh Babu and Dil Raju. Apart from Mahesh and Rashmika, it also stars Prakash Raj, Vijayashanthi, Rao Ramesh, Rajendra Prasad, Murali Sharma, Tanikella Bharani and others.

