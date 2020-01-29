Sarileru Neekevvaru Day 18 Box Office Report: Film Witnesses A Dip In Its Collections

Anil Ravipudi's directorial Sarileru Neekevvaru became the first blockbuster this year in the Telugu film industry. The film has seen fantastic collections at the box office right from day 1. While its collections in the first week were fantastic, it definitely slowed down in the second week. As the film runs through its third week at the box office, it is showing a considerable dip in its collections.

Read on to know the day 18 box office collections of Sarileru Neekevvaru -

On day 18, Sarileru Neekevvaru collected somewhere around Rs. 80 lakhs in its domestic box office, particularly in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Its worldwide collection was around Rs. 1 crore on day 18. The film has dipped from an average of Rs. 2 crore in its daily domestic collections and an average of Rs. 3 crore in its daily global collections in week 2.

The film has raked in a total of over Rs. 112 crore (share) in its domestic collections so far, counting all 18 days. Globally, the film has raked in over Rs. 133.5 crore (share).

Sarileru Neekevvaru is an action drama starring Mahesh Babu as an army major, with Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The film also stars Rao Ramesh, Tanikella Bharani, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Murali Sharma, Vijayashanthi and others. It has been co-produced by Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu.

ALSO READ: Sarileru Neekevvaru Box Office Report (Day 17): Daily Collections Have Been Constant The Past Week

ALSO READ: Ala Vaikunthapuramloo Day 16 Box Office Collection: Film Almost Touches Rs 150 Crore