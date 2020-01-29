Sarileru Neekevvaru Day 19 Box Office Collections: Business Slows Down Even More

Sarileru Neekevvaru, although performed incredibly well during the first two weeks at the box office, has been witnessing a slowdown in its collections in the past few days. Regardless, the film has broken some box office records, and is ranked among the top films in the Telugu film industry. Sarileru Neekevvaru stars Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, and has been directed by Anil Ravipudi.

Read further to know the film's worldwide box office collections on day 19 -

Sarileru Neekevvaru collected over Rs. 60 lakhs in the domestic region, particularly in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on day 19. Its worldwide collections were over Rs. 80 lakhs.

The film's total domestic box office collection has exceeded Rs. 113 crore, whereas its total worldwide collection is over Rs. 134 crore.

Sarileru Neekevvaru has been co-produced by Anil Sunkara, Mahesh Babu and Dil Raju. In the theatres, it has received stiff competition from Trivikram's directorial Ala Vaikunthapuramloo, but both films have done great business.

Alongside Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna, the film also stars Rao Ramesh, Tanikella Bharani, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Murali Sharma, Vijayashanthi and others.

