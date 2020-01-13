Sarileru Neekevvaru Day 2 Box Office Collection Report: The Film Shows No Sign Of Slowing Down!

    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Anil Ravipudi's directorial, Sarileru Neekevvaru was a highly anticipated film for Telugu audiences this year. Starring Mahesh Babu in the lead, the film opened to a fantastic reception by audiences, who had made a beeline to catch the film in theatres on its first day. Its day one box office collection was above average, grossing over Rs 47 crore worldwide. On day two, the film continues its splendid streak at the box office.

      Read further to find out the day 2 worldwide box office collection of Sarileru Neekevvaru -

      Sarileru Neekevvaru Day 2 Box Office Collection (Report)

      Mahesh Babu's film has managed to capture the hearts of audiences as the film witnessed a great collection at the box office even on day two. In the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region, the film grossed over Rs 10.5 crore.

      Its worldwide collection on day has collected Rs 15 crore on day 2. Its total collection on both days now stands at over Rs 45 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The total worldwide collection of the movie is Rs 63 crore.

      Check out the area wise collections of AP/TS:

      Nizam 12.68

      Ceeded 5.60

      Vizag 5.76

      East 4.05

      West 3.15

      Krishna 3.76

      Guntur 5.65

      Nellore 1.55

      It sure looks like Sarileru Neekevvaru is fast approaching its 100 crore mark, and is giving steady competition to the Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapuramloo.

      The comedy-drama stars Rashmika Madanna, Prakash Raj, Sangeetha, Vijayashanthi, and Rajendra Prasad alongside Mahesh Babu. It is co-produced by Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu.

