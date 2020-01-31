    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sarileru Neekevvaru Day 20 Box Office Collection: Slow Down In Business Continues

      By
      |

      Anil Ravipudi's latest directorial Sarileru Neekevvaru stormed the box office from the first day. In spite of facing stiff competition from Ala Vaikunthapuramloo directed by Trivikram, the film held its own business. Starring Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, this film became the first Telugu blockbuster of 2020.

      Read on to know how the film fared in its box office collections on day 20 -

      Sarileru Neekevvaru Day 20 Box Office Collection

      Sarileru Neekevvaru's daily collections have slowed down as the film is doing its third week at the box office. On day 20, its domestic collection in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana was around Rs. 60 lakh. Its worldwide collection on day 20 was Rs. 70 lakh.

      The film's total domestic collection is now Rs. 113.70 crore, whereas its total worldwide collection of all 20 days is over Rs. 135 crore.

      Sarileru Neekevvaru has witnessed fantastic business and is definitely among the top few movies the Telugu industry has ever produced.

      Sarileru Neekevvaru has been co-produced by Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu. Alongside Mahesh and Rashmika, it also stars Rao Ramesh, Tanikella Bharani, Vijayashanthi, Rajendra Prasad, Prakash Raj, Murali Sharma, and others.

      ALSO READ: Sarileru Neekevvaru Day 19 Box Office Collections: Business Slows Down Even More

      ALSO READ: Sarileru Neekevvaru Day 18 Box Office Report: Film Witnesses A Dip In Its Collections

      Read more about: sarileru neekevvaru
      Story first published: Friday, January 31, 2020, 6:00 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 31, 2020
      • Sarileru Neekevvaru Day 20 Box Office Collection
        Sarileru Neekevvaru Day 20 Box Office Collection
      • Jawaani Jaaneman Movie Review
        Jawaani Jaaneman Movie Review
      • Aswathama Twitter Review
        Aswathama Twitter Review
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X