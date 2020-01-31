Sarileru Neekevvaru Day 20 Box Office Collection: Slow Down In Business Continues

Anil Ravipudi's latest directorial Sarileru Neekevvaru stormed the box office from the first day. In spite of facing stiff competition from Ala Vaikunthapuramloo directed by Trivikram, the film held its own business. Starring Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, this film became the first Telugu blockbuster of 2020.

Read on to know how the film fared in its box office collections on day 20 -

Sarileru Neekevvaru's daily collections have slowed down as the film is doing its third week at the box office. On day 20, its domestic collection in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana was around Rs. 60 lakh. Its worldwide collection on day 20 was Rs. 70 lakh.

The film's total domestic collection is now Rs. 113.70 crore, whereas its total worldwide collection of all 20 days is over Rs. 135 crore.

Sarileru Neekevvaru has witnessed fantastic business and is definitely among the top few movies the Telugu industry has ever produced.

Sarileru Neekevvaru has been co-produced by Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu. Alongside Mahesh and Rashmika, it also stars Rao Ramesh, Tanikella Bharani, Vijayashanthi, Rajendra Prasad, Prakash Raj, Murali Sharma, and others.

ALSO READ: Sarileru Neekevvaru Day 19 Box Office Collections: Business Slows Down Even More

ALSO READ: Sarileru Neekevvaru Day 18 Box Office Report: Film Witnesses A Dip In Its Collections