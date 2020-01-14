    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Sarileru Neekevvaru Day 3 Box Office Collection Report: Maintains Steady Business Even On Monday

      Mahesh Babu's latest release, Sarileru Neekevvaru has been a huge success at the box office. Right from day one, the film has seen spectacular reception from the audiences, which is seen in its box office collection. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, Sarileru Neekevvaru knocked it out of the park with its box office numbers even on the third day.

      Read further to find out the third day box office collection of Sarileru Neekevvaru -

      Sarileru Neekevvary Day 3 Box Office Collection Report

      On day three, the film minted somewhere between Rs 5 crore and Rs 7 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region. This is a steady continuation of business despite it being the beginning of the weekdays.

      The worldwide box office collection of Sarileru Neekevvaru on the third day was between Rs 7 crore to Rs 9 crore. It looks like the film has impressed the global audiences as they can't seem to get enough of it.

      Sarileru Neekevvaru has grossed over a total of Rs 48 crore in its domestic collection across three days, in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region. Globally, the film has minted over Rs 65 crore. This is rock solid business considering that the film has received stiff competition from Ala Vaikuntapuramloo.

      Sarileru Neekevvaru is a comedy-drama which stars Rashmika Mandanna, Rajendra Prasad, Prakash Raj, Vijayashanthi, Sangeetha and many others alongside Mahesh Babu. The film has been backed by Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu.

      Story first published: Tuesday, January 14, 2020, 6:30 [IST]
