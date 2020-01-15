Sarileru Neekevvaru Day 5 Box Office Report: The Film Sees Fantastic Business This Festive Season

Sarileru Neekevvaru has witnessed incredible reception by Telugu audiences all across the world. The Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has had a superb start at the box office, and is getting close to its 100 crore mark. Day 5 of Sarileru Neekevvaru saw excellent collections at the box office, with the festive season making a big difference.

Read further to find out the day 5 worldwide box office collection of Sarileru Neekevvaru.

The film minted somewhere between Rs. 8.5 crore to Rs 10 crore in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region on its fifth day. It has maintained a steady business in this region for five days straight now.

Globally, the film grossed somewhere between Rs 9 crore to Rs 12 crore on the fifth day.

Sarileru Neekevvaru's total domestic collection of all five days stands between Rs. 66.5 crore to Rs 68 crore. The worldwide collection of all five days stands between Rs. 81.5 crore to Rs 84 crore.

Mahesh Babu has emerged as the highest paid Telugu actor with this blockbuster movie. He has played the role of an army officer in this Anil Ravipudi directorial.

Sarileru Neekevvaru has been co-produced by Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu. The film also stars Rajendra Prasad, Prakash Raj, Vijayashanthi, Sangeetha and others.

