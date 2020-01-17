    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sarileru Neekevvaru Day 7 Box Office Collections: First Telugu Film To Cross 100 Crore In 2020!

      By
      |

      Sarileru Neekevvaru has become the first Telugu film of this year to cross the 100 crore mark in its worldwide box office. The Mahesh Babu starrer has exceeded expectations and has had an amazing run at the box office this past week. While its collection slowed down just a little bit on its seventh day at the box office, it still managed to do great business.

      Read further to know the box office collection of Sarileru Neekevvaru on its seventh day -

      Sarileru Neekevvaru Day 7 Box Office: Crosses 100 Crore!

      In the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region, Sarileru Neekevvaru collected over Rs 4 crore on day 7. Its worldwide collection on the seventh day exceeded Rs 7 crore. This is a small dip in Sarileru Neekevvaru's business, compared to the 7 - 8 crore it was doing domestically, and 10 - 12 crore it was doing globally.

      The film's total domestic collection of all seven days in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is over Rs 82 crore, whereas its global collection is over Rs 104 crore. It has made history as the first Telugu film to cross 100 crores in 2020. The film has also broken even in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and is very soon expected to break even in its worldwide collections.

      Sarileru Neekevvaru is an action film, starring Mahesh Babu in the lead, as an Indian Army Major named Krishna. The film has been directed by Anil Ravipudi, and backed by Anil Sunkara, Mahesh Babu and Dil Raju. Rashmika Mandanna is the female lead in the movie, which also features Prakash Raj, Vijayashanthi, Rajendra Prasad, Jayaprakash Reddy, Satya Dev and others.

      ALSO READ: Sarileru Neekevvaru Box Office Report: Film Is Just About To Break-Even, Fantastic Collections

      ALSO READ: Ala Vaikunthapuramloo Day 5 Box Office Collection: The Film Continues To Perform Sensationally

      Read more about: sarileru neekevvaru box office
      Story first published: Saturday, January 18, 2020, 6:00 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 18, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue