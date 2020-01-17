Sarileru Neekevvaru Day 7 Box Office Collections: First Telugu Film To Cross 100 Crore In 2020!

Sarileru Neekevvaru has become the first Telugu film of this year to cross the 100 crore mark in its worldwide box office. The Mahesh Babu starrer has exceeded expectations and has had an amazing run at the box office this past week. While its collection slowed down just a little bit on its seventh day at the box office, it still managed to do great business.

Read further to know the box office collection of Sarileru Neekevvaru on its seventh day -

In the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region, Sarileru Neekevvaru collected over Rs 4 crore on day 7. Its worldwide collection on the seventh day exceeded Rs 7 crore. This is a small dip in Sarileru Neekevvaru's business, compared to the 7 - 8 crore it was doing domestically, and 10 - 12 crore it was doing globally.

The film's total domestic collection of all seven days in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is over Rs 82 crore, whereas its global collection is over Rs 104 crore. It has made history as the first Telugu film to cross 100 crores in 2020. The film has also broken even in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and is very soon expected to break even in its worldwide collections.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is an action film, starring Mahesh Babu in the lead, as an Indian Army Major named Krishna. The film has been directed by Anil Ravipudi, and backed by Anil Sunkara, Mahesh Babu and Dil Raju. Rashmika Mandanna is the female lead in the movie, which also features Prakash Raj, Vijayashanthi, Rajendra Prasad, Jayaprakash Reddy, Satya Dev and others.

