      Sarileru Neekevvaru Day 8 Box Office Collections: This Mahesh Babu Starrer Emerges A Superhit!

      Sarileru Neekevvaru directed by Anil Ravipudi has turned out to be a super hit as expected. The film has seen incredible collections at the box office from day 1, and very recently, crossed the 100 crore mark and broke even. On its eighth day at the box office, Sarileru Neekevvaru saw a bit of a dip, both in its domestic as well as international collections.

      Read on to find out the box office collections of the film on its eighth day -

      Sarileru Neekevvaru Day 8 Box Office Collections

      Sarileru Neekevvaru's collections in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region exceeded Rs 3 crore on day 8. Its worldwide collections were over Rs 5 crore. Although the film is beginning to witness a bit of a slowdown, its collections are still decent.

      The film's total domestic collections of all 8 days are now over Rs 88 crore, and its worldwide collections are over Rs 106 crore.

      Sarileru Neekevvaru stars Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, while also featuring Prakash Raj, Vijayashanthi, Rajendra Prasad, Jayaprakash Reddy, Satya Dev and others. The film is an action drama, with Mahesh playing an army major. The film has been backed by Anil Sunkara, Mahesh Babu and Dil Raju.

      Read more about: sarileru neekevvaru
      Story first published: Sunday, January 19, 2020, 6:00 [IST]
