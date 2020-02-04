Sarileru Neekevvaru - Fans Want Mahesh Babu To Do A Film In Punjabi?!

Mahesh Babu is currently on a success high with his latest movie Sarileru Neekevvaru which is still standing tall at the box office after 3 weeks of its release and the movie crossed the 100cr. mark in the opening weekend itself.

The superstar has a fan base nationwide and fans love him a lot and the box office numbers prove the same. Fans of the superstar in the northern circuit are demanding a movie in Punjabi or a dub Maharshi or Bharat Ane Nenu in the Punjabi language.

The superstar has built his fan base from scratch and has delivered three blockbuster hits back to back, all of which have crossed the 100-crore mark at the box office. The superstar's fanbase is increasing day by day and fans are now demanding more and more from the superstar.

Sarileru Neekevvaru, which translates to nobody can match you, is a story that revolves around an Army Major played by Mahesh Babu. The comedy has given a good belly laugh and the actions have grabbed the attention like no other. Mahesh Babu and his team's entire hard work has paid off totally.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is jointly bankrolled by Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu under their banner AK Entertainments and GMB Entertainment.

ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu's Father Reacted To His Movie Sarileru Neekevvaru And This Is How The Actor Replied!





ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda To Share Screen Space With Mahesh Babu?