Sarileru Neekevvaru Fourth Day Box Office: This Mahesh Babu Starrer Is Holding Incredibly Well

Sarileru Neekevvaru is making its way to the 100 crore mark at the box office at great speed. The Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna starrer which saw an incredible opening over the weekend, is being showered with love by audiences all across the globe. The box office numbers on day 4 of Sarileru Neekevvaru speaks of its commercial success.

Read further to know how the film did on its fourth day at the box office -

Sarileru Neekevvaru minted between Rs 7 crore to Rs 10 crore in its domestic box office, especially in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region on its fourth day. This is a superb hold as the film showed similar number on day two and three as well.

Globally, the total collection of the film grossed somewhere between Rs 8 crore Rs 12 crore. It looks like the international audience can't seem to get enough of it.

The total domestic collection on all four days at the box office stands between Rs 56 crore to Rs 59 crore, which is fantastic considering that the film hit screens just a few days back.

At the worldwide box office, its total collection on all four days stands at Rs 73 crore to Rs 77 crore.

Sarileru Neekevvaru has been helmed by Anil Ravipudi, and backed by Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu. Co-starring Mahesh and Rashmika are Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Sangeetha, Vijayashanthi and many others.

