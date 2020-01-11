Sarileru Neekevvaru Full Movie Leaked Online To Download In HD: Will Mahesh Babu Be Worried?

Mahesh Babu's much awaited release, Sarileru Neekevvaru, has finally hit the theatres and fans are going gaga over the actor's mind-blowing performance. The film stars Mahesh Babu as Indian Army Major Ajay Krishna while Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead role. Unfortunately, amidst all the craze and anticipation, the film has been leaked online and fans are anything but surprised.

Yes, you read it right. Sarileru Neekevvaru full movie is available on the notorious site, which is often in the news for leaking almost all the grand movies on its first day of release. Sadly, the Mahesh Babu starrer is no different.

It is yet to be seen if the online leak would affect the business of the film.

Meanwhile, here's how audiences have been reacting to the film..

manikantavamsi @manikantavamsi9 "SarileruNeekevvaru movie is one that brings out energetic Mahesh after aagadu. Army episodes,Intervalblock, MB-PR-VS confrontation scenes, Fight in PR house, polam fight, MindBlocksong, MB salute to vijaysanthi are exciting. Mahesh is Superb as ajay." Haricharan Pudipeddi @pudiharicharan "Enjoyed #SarileruNeekevvaru. @AnilRavipudi is fastly filling the void left behind by Srinu Vaitla and his kind of films with masala entertainers that have all the adequate elements to work. In a refreshing departure, @urstrulyMahesh is a joy watch in a role that screams fun." Vamsi Kaka @vamsikaka "#SarileruNeekevvaru is Entertaining & Emotional. Superstar Mahesh Babu & Vijayashanthi garu performances are a highlight. Hit Machine of Tollywood Anil Ravipudi delivers another Blockbuster at the Box-Office." SAI SAMPATH @IamSAM_97 "Rashmika ma'am your performance was great in #SarileruNeekevvaru. Rocked the #MindBlock song with @urstrulyMahesh @iamrashmika Meeku Ardhamavuthundhaa." Sai Srujan @sai_pelluri "Perfect Commercial Entertainer for this Sankranthi #SarilerNeekevvaru @AnilRavipudi is going to enter into next league with this movie for sure @urstrulyMahesh Timing 👌🏻👌🏻 @iamRashmika Next Big Thing in TFI. Congrats to Team @AKentsOfficial @SVC_official."

(Social media posts are unedited.)