Sarileru Neekevvaru Is A Sankranthi Miracle; It’s One Of The Biggest HITS Of My Career: Mahesh Babu

'Sarileru Neekevvaru Is A Sankranthi Miracle'

Mahesh Babu was quoted by TOI as saying, "I make it a point to watch all my films with my family on the day of the release. It's a sentiment. And when I saw the film, I knew it's a Sankranthi miracle. The openings have been sensational. It feels great to have scored one of the biggest hits of my career."

Mahesh Babu Thanks Fans

The actor also thanked the people of two Telugu states for all the love they have showered on the film and making the festival extra special for the team.

The Actor Is Overwhelmed With The Responses

Mahesh is overwhelmed with the praises coming his way. Taking about the most-talked about scene/song in the show, he said that he has received compliments for his dancing in the number ‘Mind Block', which has become a rage with his fans. He added that the army episode from the beginning of the film is also one of the highlights and much-loved. The actor further hoped that his fans keep showering love on him the same way!