Sarileru Neekevvaru: Mahesh Babu Shares An All New Poster Ahead Of Film’s Release Tomorrow

Superstar Mahesh Babu surely has taken our excitement to its peak for his next release, Sarileru Neekevvaru which translates to nobody can match you. The trailer of the film received hearty appreciation included some smashing action scenes that were loved by all. Just ahead of the release tomorrow, the actor has shared an all-new poster for all his fans!

The action-comedy has caught all the attention and undoubtedly Mahesh Babu has got all the love from his fans. Sharing the poster on his social media, Mahesh Babu posted, "#SarileruNeekevvaru in theatres from tomorrow. Get ready !!!@anilravipudi #AnilSunkara @vijayashanthiofficial @rashmika_mandanna @joinprakashraj @rathnaveludop @thisisdsp @akentsofficial @gmbents @srivenkateswaracreations#SarileruNeekevvaruOnJan11th".

Mahesh Babu looks cool in a lungi, he paired it up with a printed yellow t-shirt. He added a big of swag by tieing a handkerchief on his neck and wearing goggles. Sporting white shoes, he can be seen shaking a leg for the already hit tune. The new poster of the film has the fun and quirky look from the Mind Block song, which was released earlier.

The film has a perfect title for Mahesh Babu as nobody can actually match the actor and his uniqueness. This will be Mahesh Babu's 26th film, his last movie Maharshi was a box office hit and fans can't wait to see the superstar back on the silver screen.

Starring the Superstar Mahesh Babu as Army Major Ajay Krishna, Sarileru Neekevvaru is directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film is slated for a release on 12th January 2020 which is on Sankranthi. Sarileru Neekevvaru is jointly bankrolled by Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu under their banner AK Entertainments and GMB Entertainment.

