Sarileru Neekevvaru Not Releasing On 2nd March On Amazon Prime! New Update For Mahesh Babu Fans

Super Star Mahesh Babu had a stunning start with the release of Sarileru Neekevvaru this year. The action film directed by Anil Ravipudi has the actor portraying an Indian Army Major. The movie had grabbed positive responses from the audience making an impressive business at the box office. It had also become the biggest hit of the actor's career, beating his films Bharat Ane Nenu and Maharshi.

Recently rumors were rife about Amazon's Prime Video acquiring the digital rights and releasing it on 2nd March 2020. But the American video platform has rubbished the 'confirmation announcement'.

Apparently Amazon Prime's customer service confirmed the news on Twitter after a Mahesh Babu Fan inquired about the release date of the movie on the digital platform. Now it looks like his fans who are eagerly waiting for the release will have to wait longer to feast their eyes on the actor's movie.

Sarileru Neekevvaru, co-produced by Mahesh Babu, Anil Sunkara and Dil Raju, was released on 11th January 2020. The movie also featured Rashmika Mandanna, Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Jayaprakash Reddy and Posani Krishna Murali in pivotal roles.

The film has grossed over Rs 119 crores in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region with major business coming from Nizamabad ranking in Rs 40.55 crores. In the rest of India, it made a whopping business of Rs 12.03 crores and globally the total collection exceeded Rs 12.86 crores.